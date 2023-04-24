77.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
DUI suspect who wet his pants complains he ‘couldn’t hold it’

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect who wet his pants complained he “couldn’t hold it.”

Robert Ernest Breedlove, 67, of Lady Lake, was pulled over at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Fruitland Park after a check of his license plate revealed the truck’s registered owner does not have a valid driver’s license. During a traffic stop in the parking lot of Bob’s Zippy Mart, an officer noticed that Breedlove’s pants were wet and there was a “strong odor of urine,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Breedlove said he’d “spilled his drink.”

It appeared that Breedlove, whose license has been permanently revoked for multiple driving under the influence convictions, had been drinking. A search of his pickup turned up a full bottle of Bacardi rum in the truck bed, four bottles of Fireball whisky in the glove compartment and a box of wine behind the passenger seat. A plastic cup containing an alcoholic beverage was found in the truck’s cupholder. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Breedlove refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and also refused to provide a breath sample.

The Dayton, Ohio native was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a trip to the Lake County Jail, Breedlove admitted he had urinated on himself in his truck because he “couldn’t hold it.”

He was booked at the jail on $31,000 bond.

