Evicted daughter arrested after forcing way into mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter who has been evicted was arrested after forcing her way into her mother’s home in The Villages.

Lisa Ann Waldeck, 56, at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday went to her mother’s home on San Juan Drive in the Village of Hacienda East and “started banging on the door refusing to leave,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When her mother would not answer the door, the Queens, N.Y. native went around to the lanai and entered through a screen door. Once inside the lanai, Waldeck “began beating on the rear glass sliding door,” the report said. Waldeck’s mother unlocked and opened the sliding glass door to inform her daughter she needed to leave. Instead of leaving, Waldeck grabbed her mother’s forearms and began pushing her in order to gain access to the residence. The mother grabbed and pulled Waldeck, preventing her from entering the home, that the mother has lived in since 1996 and took sole ownership of after the death of her husband in 2013. The mother suffered scratch marks, contusions and abrasions on her forearms in the attack, the report noted.

The mother began the eviction process in January in an attempt to get her daughter out of her home, according to Sumter County Court records. The daughter had been living in the home since 2016.

Deputies found Waldeck in the parking lot of Publix at Spanish Plaines Plaza. She was arrested on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

In 2021, Waldeck’s daughter had been arrested in an alleged attack on her grandmother in the home. The charge was later dismissed.