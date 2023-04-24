Gary W. Falconer, age 67, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023.

Gary was born in Newport, Vermont on May 16th, 1955 to Raymond and Emily (Wormsley Damon) Falconer, whom he is predeceased by.

He is survived by “Daddy’s Little Girls”, Crystal Falconer, and her children Mikayla Mayhew and Kyra Abel, daughter Amanda and husband, Tim Goad, their children, Jonathan, Cassady, and Cameron Pray, daughter Tanya and husband Travis Bailey, their children Tisha, Mya, Jaret, and Izabel Bailey, of Vermont. He is also survived by four sisters, Mona, Linda, Barb and Diane and their families, and many nephews and nieces who he loved equally, “without favorites”, his long-time girlfriend, Patricia Wagner, and many friends, especially Ray Philbrook, a friend of over 20 years. He also has a very large extended family. He was predeceased by several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Gary was a jack of all trades – fixing/building anything from coffee machines to furnaces to boats and everything in between. No job was ever too big or too small for him to tackle. The job he was most proud of was working for over 25 years at FedEx, working his way up to manager. He was so proud to impress people with his parking abilities and skilled driving. He was also the First Mate on the Northern Star for a summer and was lovingly given the nickname of Gilligan. Most recently, he worked security at The Villages in FL.

A friend to many, Gary’s smile was said to light up a room. His charm was like none other, and he loved to make people laugh and to make them feel they were the most special person in the world. He was always willing to lend a hand, no matter what he had planned.

His passions included boating, riding his motorcycle, golf-carting, enjoying a cold one with his friends, walking too fast for anyone else to keep up, and cooking for anyone who would let him. Gary was an amazing cook and loved it so much that he even owned a restaurant for a few years. Although not traditionally an animal lover, Gary’s pups, Liam and Lucy, had a very special place in his heart. The pups were spoiled with unconditional love, ice cream, slim jims and a spot on the bed.

Though he had terminal cancer, Gary ultimately succumbed to his depression. His family wishes to encourage anyone feeling the same way, to reach out for help. Please contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988.

Per Gary’s wishes, no public services will be held. A gathering will happen at a later date that’s convenient for the family.

Over and out, Golden Ramrod

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Program at https://988lifeline.org/donate/