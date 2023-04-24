64.1 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
By Staff Report
Kimberly Lynn Moran (nee Zenker) passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the age of 62. She was in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

She was an adored and loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Kimberly was born on February 27, 1961, in Chicago, IL and spent her childhood in Carol Stream, IL. She lived in Gurnee, IL where she raised her family and managed a 30+ year career at Allstate. She retired to The Villages, FL enjoying golf and the social atmosphere.

She is survived by her husband: Thomas; her children: Jennifer, Sara (Stephen); her grandchild: Eleanor Logan; her brothers: Michael (Ellen), Tim (former spouse Angelyn); and beloved dog, Archer.

Her charisma and wit will live on through her family and friends, and she will forever be remembered as the most selfless, thoughtful, and kind-hearted woman who touched the lives of so many. Words can’t express how much she will be missed. May she rest in peace!

Kimberly’s family will be holding a Celebration of Life in her honor. Details will be shared at a later date.

