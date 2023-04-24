Michael Carl Mandacina

June 23, 1947 – April 17, 2023

The Villages, Florida – Michael Mandacina of The Villages, FL and long-time resident of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away with his family at his side on April 17, 2023.

Mike graduated from Mercy High School in St. Louis, MO in 1965, and received his Bachelor of Engineering from St. Louis University in 1969. Mike was a proud patriot and served in the Army Reserve for six years retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He soon became a Professional Electrical Engineer and earned his MBA at the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Mike was an extremely creative and talented professional engineer. He managed several operations over his 25 years at KCP&L, where he was known as “The King of Steam”. After KCP&L, he moved his engineering skills to developing communities throughout the Kansas City metro area. Yet, most of his family and friends saw his handy work at home with the multi-level deck, gazebo, and the rocket ship he built for his sons.

Mike was also very involved with the Sertoma Club in KC, which is the third oldest civic service program in the U.S. As a former club president, he mentored new presidents in the Service to Mankind organization that focused on raising health awareness in the community and improving the lives of those in need.

Mike was very active in the community youth sports and especially enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams. He loved golf, boating and playing pickleball with his friends and family. He traveled the world in search of the best glass of wine; and always had a glass at the house ready to share. With all his professional accomplishments and community involvement, his greatest enjoyment was entertaining and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for singing Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra songs with his grandchildren. Known by his family as Mike Mag, he lived by the value that “La Famiglia é Tutto” (family is everything).

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Lucille Mandacina and sister Kathryn Flynn-Carter.

Mike is survived by his wife Connie, sons Phillip (Renee), Stephen (Kimberly) and Bradley (Jill). Grandchildren Gabriella, Isabella, Brayden, Parker, Ellison, Ashtyn, Nicholas (Camry), Adeline, Vivienne, Eleanor, and great-granddaughter Aurora. Also, stepchildren Laura Shroyer, Thad Dixon, Adam Dixon and step-grandchildren Sophie and Rollie. Mike is also survived by his first wife Kathleen Mandacina (Cloonan) and several cousins and nephews who all held a special place in his heart.

The family kindly asks for donations to your local Alzheimer research organizations.