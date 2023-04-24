69.5 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
Villager plows golf cart into flower bed after leaving Glenview Country Club

By Staff Report
Mark Fusco
A Villager plowed his golf cart into a flower bed after leaving Glenview Country Club.

Mark Anthony Fusco, 57, of the Village of Summerhill, was found at about 9 p.m. Sunday sitting in a lawn chair in the driveway of a home on Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago near his blue 2006 Yamaha golf cart which had apparently struck a fire hydrant before winding up in the flower bed.

The New Jersey native said he was heading home from Glenview Country Club when he got lost. It appeared Fusco, who was arrested in a 2018 golf cart drunk driving incident, had been drinking.

Fusco struggled through field sobriety exercises and blamed his poor performance on “an injury in the First Gulf War,” the report said. He provided breath samples that registered .204 and .202 blood alcohol content.

In addition to the 2018 driving under the influence conviction in The Villages, Fusco had previously been convicted of drunk driving charges in 2008 and 2014 in New Jersey.

Due to his previous DUI convictions, Fusco was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

