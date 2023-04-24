78.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
What would golf cart registration fees accomplish?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Fees, Fees, Fees!
What is the purpose of a registration fee for a golf cart? The generation of money?
It is about time to stop the fees. Having a fee will not guarantee that people will drive better and not get injured. A selected age to drive will not do it. Having a fee will not guarantee that the money paid will go toward the care of the golf cart paths, signage or flashing lights at the gates. Once a fee is implemented, there is no guarantee that the fees will not go up. If for no other reason, administrative costs will rise and require a rise in the fee.
No, not everyone has a golf cart or uses the golf cart paths, but neither do some people use the pools, recreation centers, town squares etc.
Will the generated fees simply be a way to rob Peter to pay Paul?

Sandra Fuller
Village Glenbrook

 

