What would golf cart registration fees accomplish?

To the Editor:

Fees, Fees, Fees!

What is the purpose of a registration fee for a golf cart? The generation of money?

It is about time to stop the fees. Having a fee will not guarantee that people will drive better and not get injured. A selected age to drive will not do it. Having a fee will not guarantee that the money paid will go toward the care of the golf cart paths, signage or flashing lights at the gates. Once a fee is implemented, there is no guarantee that the fees will not go up. If for no other reason, administrative costs will rise and require a rise in the fee.

No, not everyone has a golf cart or uses the golf cart paths, but neither do some people use the pools, recreation centers, town squares etc.

Will the generated fees simply be a way to rob Peter to pay Paul?

Sandra Fuller

Village Glenbrook