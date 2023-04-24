70.5 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
Wheelchair-bound resident of care center arrested after repeated calls to 911

By Staff Report
Nathaniel Trinsey
Nathaniel Trinsey

A wheelchair-bound resident of a care center was arrested after repeated calls to 911.

Nathaniel Mark Trinsey, 62, was arrested Thursday on a charge of misuse of 911 at the Cypress Care Center on Old Wire Road in Wildwood.

The Beaumont, Texas resident made multiple calls to 911 and used profanity with dispatchers, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was warned that calling 911 without an emergency was a crime which could result in arrest. He continued to call 911 “without a justifiable reason.”

When police officers arrived at the care center, it appeared that Trinsey had been drinking. Staffers told police that Trinsey “would often use Uber and leave the facility to consume alcohol then return.” Trinsey admitted he had been drinking alcohol, but when asked how much, he chose to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Pennsylvania native had been arrested in 2015 in Moundsville, W.Va. after placing 19 calls to local police, 12 of which were threatening in nature, according to the Wheeling, W.Va. News-Register. Trinsey swore at dispatchers, until an officer ultimately intervened.

