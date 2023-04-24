77.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
Who says The Villages are better than farms?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is in response to Cheryl Sylvia who thinks that The Villages is an improvement because you’ve made businesses rich and it it used to be the poor farmers who planted watermelons and tomatoes and raised cattle. I beg to differ that The Villages Quagmire is not an improvement! I used to love riding down 441 to Leesburg or other areas south and LOVED driving through there. Now 441 is a traffic jam at The Villages. Self-entitled seniors who think they are God’s gift to Florida write about the “outsiders” who shop and dine in The Villages. I would like to point out that those merchants wouldn’t be millionaires without all of us who shop there. If it was only open to you all, they probably would go out of business. By the way, Southern hospitality is reserved for those who deserve it!

Shari Spaeth
Ocala

 

Photos