Tuesday, April 25, 2023
California reader chimes in on service dog debate

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I really enjoyed your Letter to the Editor regarding service dogs. I have a service dog and she is trained to let me know if my sugars are low or high and also when I need to move around due to MS. I do take her everywhere with me, and I have had no problems, except for one Indian casino. They tell me because I am on sovereign land that I must show proof of license, shots, and service she performs. I was really taken back by this because of course she is licensed and has all her shots, but I do not know of anyone who carries vet records. They wanted proof of rabies. They also would not accept her county license or vet tags, as they said anyone could buy those tags online. Is this legal, ethical or is that the way it is because I was on their land? This was in Redding, Calif. Just wondering as no other casino has asked for vet records. Thank you for reading.

Shawn Williams
McCloud, Calif.

 

