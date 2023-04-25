Farmers’ dirt road will become pathway to new housing and retail development

County Road 216 west of U.S. 301 in north Wildwood used to be a dirt road for farmers.

Soon it will be an access road for a 300-unit project approved Monday night by Wildwood commissioners.

Wildwood Place also will include commercial retail and offices along the highway in a future phase. County Road 472, also known as Rainey Trail, lies east of the intersection.

A traffic study determined that the project will result in 3,003 daily trips and require road improvements.

Wildwood Development Director Melanie Peavy said those upgrades will be done by Sumter County and the developer, HWY 301/216 LLC, represented by consultant Ryan Thompson.

Commissioners voted to change the zoning to R-4 (high-density residential) and C-3, which would allow up to 15 units per acre on the 25 acres designated as residential. The rest of the 34.8-acre tract along U.S. 301 is designated for 110,000 square feet of commercial plus about seven acres of open space.

Construction of the project’s first phase is expected to be completed in two years and the second phase in 15 years, according to a development agreement also approved by commissioners.

Minimum living area per residential unit will be 600 square feet. The development will include a mix of multi-family and single-family attached units.

Transportation improvements will include widening and repaving of CR 216 as well as traffic signal revisions to coordinate with CR 472 across the intersection.

Mayor Ed Wolf said CR 216 used to be a dirt road for farmers and now sometimes is used as a bypass during heavy traffic on U.S. 301, even though its difficult for two vehicles to pass each other on the narrow road.