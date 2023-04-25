64 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
type here...

Farmers’ dirt road will become pathway to new housing and retail development

By Marv Balousek

County Road 216 west of U.S. 301 in north Wildwood used to be a dirt road for farmers.

Soon it will be an access road for a 300-unit project approved Monday night by Wildwood commissioners.

Wildwood Place also will include commercial retail and offices along the highway in a future phase. County Road 472, also known as Rainey Trail, lies east of the intersection.

A traffic study determined that the project will result in 3,003 daily trips and require road improvements.

The dotted lines show the proposed location for the Wildwood Place Apartments
The dotted lines show the proposed location for the new development in Wildwood.

Wildwood Development Director Melanie Peavy said those upgrades will be done by Sumter County and the developer, HWY 301/216 LLC, represented by consultant Ryan Thompson.

Commissioners voted to change the zoning to R-4 (high-density residential) and C-3, which would allow up to 15 units per acre on the 25 acres designated as residential. The rest of the 34.8-acre tract along U.S. 301 is designated for 110,000 square feet of commercial plus about seven acres of open space.

Construction of the project’s first phase is expected to be completed in two years and the second phase in 15 years, according to a development agreement also approved by commissioners.

Minimum living area per residential unit will be 600 square feet. The development will include a mix of multi-family and single-family attached units.

Transportation improvements will include widening and repaving of CR 216 as well as traffic signal revisions to coordinate with CR 472 across the intersection.

Mayor Ed Wolf said CR 216 used to be a dirt road for farmers and now sometimes is used as a bypass during heavy traffic on U.S. 301, even though its difficult for two vehicles to pass each other on the narrow road.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who says The Villages are better than farms?

An Ocala resident responds to a Villager’s Letter to the Editor in which she suggested that The Villages has improved the lives of locals who were here before the arrival of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button.

What would golf cart registration fees accomplish?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident reacts to the news that The Villages is looking at the possibility of registering golf carts.

Money is being wasted on gate attendants

A Village of DeSoto resident contends we need the gates, but the gate attendants are another matter. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cigarette butts are trash

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that cigarette butts are trash. She asks for some cooperation.

Photos