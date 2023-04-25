82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
type here...

Iowa retiree jailed without bond after skipping court date in golf cart DUI

By Staff Report
Allen Burdette Russell
Allen Burdette Russell

An Iowa retiree has been jailed without bond after skipping a court date in a golf cart drunk driving case.

Allen Burdette Russell, 63, of Lady Lake was booked without bond Sunday at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He had been free on $1,000 bond and that money has been forfeited due to Russell skipping a court date earlier this month.

Russell had originally been arrested Aug. 3 after a beige Yamaha golf cart was spotted heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.

“The overwhelming aroma of alcohol was emitting from Russell’s person,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Russell later admitted he had consumed six shots of gin and a “couple of beers,” the report said. He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A computer check revealed his license was suspended in 2018.

Russell was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He also received a verbal warning for driving an unregistered vehicle.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44

A Sumter County resident, who is unhappy with all of the traffic, recalls that Gary Morse once promised that The Villages wouldn’t extend beyond State Road 44.

California reader chimes in on service dog debate

A reader from California chimes in on the service dog debate with a story about taking the dog to a casino. 

Who says The Villages are better than farms?

An Ocala resident responds to a Villager’s Letter to the Editor in which she suggested that The Villages has improved the lives of locals who were here before the arrival of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button.

What would golf cart registration fees accomplish?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident reacts to the news that The Villages is looking at the possibility of registering golf carts.

Photos