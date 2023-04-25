Iowa retiree jailed without bond after skipping court date in golf cart DUI

An Iowa retiree has been jailed without bond after skipping a court date in a golf cart drunk driving case.

Allen Burdette Russell, 63, of Lady Lake was booked without bond Sunday at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He had been free on $1,000 bond and that money has been forfeited due to Russell skipping a court date earlier this month.

Russell had originally been arrested Aug. 3 after a beige Yamaha golf cart was spotted heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.

“The overwhelming aroma of alcohol was emitting from Russell’s person,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Russell later admitted he had consumed six shots of gin and a “couple of beers,” the report said. He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A computer check revealed his license was suspended in 2018.

Russell was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He also received a verbal warning for driving an unregistered vehicle.