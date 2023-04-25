75.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
New little family-owned restaurant stripped of signage by town officials

By Meta Minton

There was a pretty good-sized crowd dining Tuesday afternoon at Alfee’s Grill, a fledgling family-owned restaurant in Lady Lake.

Hours earlier, the owners had been before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall about signage they had been using to try to make a splash at their location at 989 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Alfee’s Grill in Lady Lake looks more like an office building than a restaurant.

“We’re new to Lady Lake and trying to start up. We made some mistakes and we fixed them,” the restaurant’s owner Mayda Jabbour said in sworn testimony at the hearing.

She and her husband have been working hard to launch the Lebanese restaurant which specializes in dishes such as spinach pies.

Spinach pies are made fresh in the kitchen at Alfee’s Grill.

In their enthusiasm to get the restaurant off the ground, the owners used flashing LED lights as well as yard signs and banners proclaiming their opening. They spent about $1,000 on the effort. The restaurant soon received a visit from a Lady Lake Code Enforcement officer. The signs and the lights had to come down.

The offending signage has been removed from Alfee’s Grill.

The new building with a metal roof was constructed and is owned by developer Fred Schweitz, who also opened Too Your Health Spa several years ago near where the restaurant is located. Schweitz pointed out his years of history with the Town of Lady Lake. In 2016, Commissioner Ruth Kussard praised Schweitz’s efforts.

Due to the lack of signage, the restaurant looks more like an office building than an inviting place to eat.

Schweitz pleaded with Special Magistrate Joshua Bills to show some compassion for the restaurant’s owners.

“I think they were trying to get open and get in business. It’s a tough time,” Schweitz said.

The special magistrate did not impose any fines, but a $150 administrative fee will have to be paid for the violations.

Photos