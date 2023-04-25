Sumter County Animal Services to expand hours and accept online appointments

The public operating hours for Sumter County Animal Services will change to noon to 6 p.m. daily for all services effective Monday, May 1.

“This change will open the shelter to the public for an additional 3.5 hours per week, and it will give our kennel personnel more time to finish cleaning and performing enrichment activities with our animals. It also allows animal control officers more time each morning to respond to calls for service,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services.

SCAS also will be using a new program called Qless to facilitate serving the citizens that come to the shelter. The new system will allow citizens to enter the queue for their needed service by making an appointment online or when they come into the lobby. Online appointments can be made beginning on May 1 at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/schedule.

Animal Services is located at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee.