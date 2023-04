To the Editor:

Please do not remove the gates, they are not there to check people in, they are not there to see who is coming in, they are not there to keep people out, there is one reason only they are there, and that is to stop people and golf carts from behind crashing into us. Those gates are a necessity to keep people alive and that is the only reason they need to stay.

Robert Panunzio

Village of Hawkins