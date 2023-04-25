Villager working as bookkeeper arrested in $27,318 embezzlement scheme

A Villager working as a bookkeeper has been arrested in a $27,318 embezzlement scheme.

Julie Shepard, 55, of the Village of Del Mar, was arrested Monday on warrants charging her with 30 counts of fraud and forgery.

Shepard had been working as a bookkeeper at Perfect Deed Homes, a family-owned home construction business in Ocala, when it became clear in November that something was amiss, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the company contacted law enforcement when Shepard did not make a routine bank drop. Shepard told her boss she “forgot” to make the bank drop and Shepard made a call to the front desk clerk, asking her to make the drop off at the bank. A senior employee intervened, as it was not common practice to have the front desk clerk make the bank drop. The company owner examined the bank pouch and discovered a forged check. The owner went into the company’s Quickbooks accounting software and the fraudulent scheme began to unravel.

Shepard had been able to cash company checks made out to herself at South State Bank and at Walmart. She reconciled the books by making it look like payments were being made to vendors, who who not actually being paid.

The total loss to the business was $27,318, the report said.

After she was was taken into custody on Monday, she was booked at the Marion County Jail on $63,000 bond.