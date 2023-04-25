82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
type here...

Villager working as bookkeeper arrested in $27,318 embezzlement scheme

By Meta Minton
Julie Shepard
Julie Shepard

A Villager working as a bookkeeper has been arrested in a $27,318 embezzlement scheme.

Julie Shepard, 55, of the Village of Del Mar, was arrested Monday on warrants charging her with 30 counts of fraud and forgery.

Shepard had been working as a bookkeeper at Perfect Deed Homes, a family-owned home construction business in Ocala, when it became clear in November that something was amiss, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the company contacted law enforcement when Shepard did not make a routine bank drop. Shepard told her boss she “forgot” to make the bank drop and Shepard made a call to the front desk clerk, asking her to make the drop off at the bank. A senior employee intervened, as it was not common practice to have the front desk clerk make the bank drop. The company owner examined the bank pouch and discovered a forged check. The owner went into the company’s Quickbooks accounting software and the fraudulent scheme began to unravel.

Shepard had been able to cash company checks made out to herself at South State Bank and at Walmart. She reconciled the books by making it look like payments were being made to vendors, who who not actually being paid.

The total loss to the business was $27,318, the report said.

After she was was taken into custody on Monday, she was booked at the Marion County Jail on $63,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates in The Villages are important for safety

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why the gates are important.

We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44

A Sumter County resident, who is unhappy with all of the traffic, recalls that Gary Morse once promised that The Villages wouldn’t extend beyond State Road 44.

California reader chimes in on service dog debate

A reader from California chimes in on the service dog debate with a story about taking the dog to a casino. 

Who says The Villages are better than farms?

An Ocala resident responds to a Villager’s Letter to the Editor in which she suggested that The Villages has improved the lives of locals who were here before the arrival of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button.

Photos