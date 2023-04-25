80.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s true Sumter County has improved shopping and dining with The Villages. We have other places Ocala, Tavares and Mount Dora. Tampa and Orlando are only an hour away. It wasn’t so bad until they started down State Road 44. Now it has out grown the area. We live in Sumter County because of the beautiful land. We don’t like the city life. (From what we have been hearing, many Villagers don’t like it either.) The roads are not adequate for so much traffic. From Lake Panasoffkee to Ocala I-75 is always backed up …then they try and go around 470 thru Lake Panasoffkee it gets backed up. Our county commissioners only work for the Villages. In Lake Panasoffkee. County Road 470 is like a washboard with grass growing in it. We have been here 22 years only work ever done, is on each end of Lake Panasoffkee. We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44. Seems money is more important than the farm land and rural area that we all love.

Michele Wilson
Sumter County

 

