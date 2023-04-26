82.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Coleman prisoner given life sentence after strangling cellmate with bed sheet

By Staff Report

A Coleman prisoner has been given a life sentence after strangling his cellmate with a bed sheet.

Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez to life in federal prison. A federal jury had found Lopez-Hernandez guilty of first degree, premeditated murder on Jan. 19.

According to evidence presented during the three-day trial, on Feb. 1, 2021, Lopez-Hernandez strangled his cellmate to death using a torn bed sheet he had made with an improvised knife. After the victim lost consciousness, Lopez-Hernandez watched for guards and continued to strangle the victim until he was sure that the victim had died. Lopez-Hernandez later confessed to the murder and bragged about it to prison personnel. At trial, however, Lopez-Hernandez changed his story and claimed the victim had committed suicide.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tyrie K. Boyer and Belkis H. Crockett.

