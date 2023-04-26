County officials offer little sympathy for complaints about traffic near Sawgrass Grove

Meggison Road didn’t exist a couple years ago, but now the traffic volume and difficulty crossing it near Sawgrass Grove have become a problem for residents.

About 50 residents of nearby neighborhoods turned out Tuesday night to ask Sumter County commissioners to help them find solutions.

The problem occurs where a multi-modal path on the north side of Meggison Road ends east of Sawgrass Grove. Carts and bicycles must cross the road to continue eastbound in the golf cart lane. Gates for the Village of Citrus Grove are about 200 feet west of the crossing. East of the crossing, the path is restricted to pedestrians.

“The traffic is horrendous,” said Nancy Zaludek Bengali of the Village of Citrus Grove. “We need a crosswalk, we need a stop sign, we need bumps in the road or we need a guard.”

She and others had voiced their concerns earlier this month before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

County staff told her that she could use a crosswalk that is 600 feet away, she said.

Rebecca Wiegand of the Village of Cason Hammock said a traffic light could be a solution, like the one installed at the golf cart path on Colony Boulevard.

“Can we put down speed bumps?” asked Tom Carmody. “Something has to slow these guys down.”

Keith Stephens said there is no safe place to cross Meggison Road and that vehicles pick up speed after stopping at the gates. Gerry Strong of the Village of Cason Hammock said traffic will get worse when the second bridge opens over the Florida Turnpike.

“My biggest fear is human injury or worse,” said Ray Garcia of the Village of St. Catherine, adding that a bridge or tunnel across Meggison Road could be solutions.

Three commissioners who visited the area in response to emails said they found a different problem – golf cart drivers and bicyclists ignoring a stop sign at the end of the multi-modal path.

County Chairman Craig Estep, a retired state trooper, said he watched about 200 golf carts go through the crossing and about half of them blew past the stop sign. Only one of seven bicyclists stopped at the sign.

“That’s personal responsibility issue,” said Commissioner Don Wiley, who said he observed the same disregard for the stop sign. “Many other locations in The Villages have exactly the same traffic pattern.”

Commissioner Jeffery Bogue said the county could step up traffic enforcement, but some of the solutions offered by residents are “unrealistic.”

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said he will ask Public Works Director Deborah Snyder, a certified traffic engineer, to determine whether improved signage could help.

Arnold said the road was designed by The Villages and now is maintained by the county.

The traffic light on Colony Boulevard was a different situation and a tunnel or bridge would have to be financed by the community development district, he said.

Arnold said the traffic is likely to ease when the area is fully developed.

“Typically, you have a surge of construction traffic until it builds out,” he said.