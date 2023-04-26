Gates provide a false sense of security

To the Editor:

As a former LAPD officer, I agree gates are needed here for safety reasons as well as the camera’s picking up license plates. The best thing for most people regarding the gates is the false sense of safety they provide for each neighborhood. I believe even though it’s a false sense of safety, it’s much better than no sense regarding safety. How many times have you had a visitor from outside stuck at the gate not understanding how to get in? All they had to do is press the red button. Remember most people don’t know this is not a gated community and I love it that way. Think of others and show love.

Matthew Klein

Village of Liberty Park