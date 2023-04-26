82.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
By Staff Report
Lanny Parrish, age 80, passed on April 23, 2023, in The Villages, Florida, following surgery to remove a glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

The second of five children born to Alfred and Elberta Parrish, the family moved from Cloverdale, Indiana to Lowell, Indiana in 1949, where Alfred was a public-school teacher. Lanny graduated from Lowell High School in 1961 and Indiana Barber College in 1963, beginning his barber career that year.

Upon returning from active duty with the U.S. Army Reserves in 1967, he established Lanny’s Barber Shop. He continued to barber for 53 years, retiring to Florida in 2016 to enjoy the warmer weather (and to please Barbara, his wife of 58 years).

Lanny is survived by Barbara; daughter Tracy (John) Wolfe, grandchildren Nathan and Sophia Wolfe of Carmel, IN; son Jeff (Ribka), and grandson Solomon of Decatur, Georgia; brother Larry; sisters Rebecca Peters, Leah Slusser, and Janet Rosenbrock; many nieces and nephews, to whom he was jokester Uncle Lanny; and his extended in-law Taylor family.

A lifelong Cubs fan, Lanny loved baseball, basketball, tennis, cycling, and visiting national parks on family trips. In his memory, be kind, lend a hand, share a joke, and raise a pint. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

“Among the best things we can give each other are good memories.” – Henri J.M. Nouwen.

