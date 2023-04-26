78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
type here...

Overdose victim lies about identity to avoid extradition back to Pennsylvania

By Staff Report
Alicia Labbe
Alicia Labbe

An overdose victim lied about her identity to avoid extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to the Wildwood RV Village Campground on State Road 44 where a woman ultimately identified as 35-year-old Alicia Sue Labbe had overdosed. She said had consumed “Roxy 30” in an attempt to avoid taking fentanyl, according to an arrest report.

The Montrose, Pa. native gave deputies a false name, a false date of birth and bogus Social Security numbers. When she finally revealed her true identity, deputies discovered Labbe was wanted on a full extradition warrant out of Pennsylvania for a parole violation.

Labbe admitted she lied about her identity because she does not want to return to Pennsylvania.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gates provide a false sense of security

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes that the gates provide a false sense of security, but that’s still worth something. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can go back to Peachtree City

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, invites an official who supports golf cart registration to return to her former home in Peachtree City, Ga.

So-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that so-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day.

The gates in The Villages are important for safety

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why the gates are important.

We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44

A Sumter County resident, who is unhappy with all of the traffic, recalls that Gary Morse once promised that The Villages wouldn’t extend beyond State Road 44.

Photos