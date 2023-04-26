Overdose victim lies about identity to avoid extradition back to Pennsylvania

An overdose victim lied about her identity to avoid extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to the Wildwood RV Village Campground on State Road 44 where a woman ultimately identified as 35-year-old Alicia Sue Labbe had overdosed. She said had consumed “Roxy 30” in an attempt to avoid taking fentanyl, according to an arrest report.

The Montrose, Pa. native gave deputies a false name, a false date of birth and bogus Social Security numbers. When she finally revealed her true identity, deputies discovered Labbe was wanted on a full extradition warrant out of Pennsylvania for a parole violation.

Labbe admitted she lied about her identity because she does not want to return to Pennsylvania.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.