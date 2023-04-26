To the Editor:

So-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day. Each new revelation about wealth redistribution, elitist reaching for more power, governments bowing down to world politics and the increasing hypocrisy of elitist are particularly damning. Proposing that the United States or anyone else in the world can control water vapor and Co2 in our atmosphere in ludicrous. To imply that other countries like India and China give a damn about Co2 is insane. Where did all the lucrative grants promoting a climate apocalypse come from? Who has been paying for all these baseless stories of cooling and warming supported by a fear mongering press for the last half century? What are these climate panic investors getting in return? It’s the height of arrogance to think that mankind can control Mother Nature when we are barely able to control the catastrophic nuclear threats deriving from our own human nature.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande