A Villager celebrated after getting his first hole-in-one.

Jerry Norris scored the lucky ace on Monday at Hole #7 at the Escambia Executive Golf Course.

He used an 8-iron to loft a shot to within about 3 feet of the hole. The ball took two short hops and rolled into the cup. He received high fives from his golfing buddies.

Norris has been golfing about five years, four of those years in The Villages.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]