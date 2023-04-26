86.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wildwood police apprehend speeding driver in vehicle stolen in Colorado

By Staff Report
Derrick Deshaun Collins
Derrick Deshaun Collins

Wildwood police apprehended a speeding driver in a vehicle stolen in Colorado.

Derrick Deshaun Collins, 32, of Raytown, Mo. was driving the white 2022 Dodge Charger at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Kilgore Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 44 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had a temporary Kansas tag, but Collins did not have the vehicle’s registration, title or a bill of sale.

An officer ran the vehicle identification number and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Colorado. A closer inspection of the temporary Kansas tag revealed that it had a different VIN number than the Dodge Charger. A wallet found in the car contained three different driver’s licenses with three different names and dates of birth. A Missouri driver’s license was determined to be a match for Collins.

A gym bag in the vehicle held 32.07 grams of cannabis. Rolling papers were found in a wooden box in the trunk.

He was arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property, fraud, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,500 bond.

