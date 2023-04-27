A message for residents of The Villages

To the Editor:

I hear I’m supposed to be grateful for all the new stores (Walmart, Publix, Dominos) you have brought my way. And all the low paying jobs with them.

I moved here for a country life—not for ticky tacky McMansions that doubled my taxes with no benefits for my area. Forgive me if I don’t like looking like the rest of the country mapped from coast to coast with identical loathsome chain stores and villages. I am NOT grateful for the pressure this new population puts on the ecosystem or listening to their petty bickering with each other.

Deborah St. John

Lake Panasoffkee