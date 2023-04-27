86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 27, 2023
type here...

A message for residents of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I hear I’m supposed to be grateful for all the new stores (Walmart, Publix, Dominos) you have brought my way. And all the low paying jobs with them.
I moved here for a country life—not for ticky tacky McMansions that doubled my taxes with no benefits for my area. Forgive me if I don’t like looking like the rest of the country mapped from coast to coast with identical loathsome chain stores and villages. I am NOT grateful for the pressure this new population puts on the ecosystem or listening to their petty bickering with each other.

Deborah St. John
Lake Panasoffkee

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size.

I remember when there were only 30,000 people in Sumter County

A reader remembers when there were only 30,000 people in Sumter County. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Gates provide a false sense of security

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes that the gates provide a false sense of security, but that’s still worth something. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can go back to Peachtree City

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, invites an official who supports golf cart registration to return to her former home in Peachtree City, Ga.

So-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that so-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day.

Photos