68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 27, 2023
type here...

Burglar snatches $60,000 in Jamaican currency from home in The Villages

By Staff Report

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in the search for a burglar who snatched $60,000 in Jamaican currency from a home in The Villages.

The burglar pried open a back window shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Magrath Way in the Village of Sabal Chase.

This image of the suspect was captured on surveillance
This image of the suspect was captured on surveillance.

Once inside the residence, the suspect was captured on a video camera walking through the living room wearing blue latex gloves which he used to cover his face. He removed approximately $60,000 in Jamaican currency (valued at approximately $390 in U.S. dollars) as well as miscellaneous jewelry items from a suitcase in the residence, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Prevatt at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Feference case number 2500. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gates provide a false sense of security

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes that the gates provide a false sense of security, but that’s still worth something. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can go back to Peachtree City

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, invites an official who supports golf cart registration to return to her former home in Peachtree City, Ga.

So-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that so-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day.

The gates in The Villages are important for safety

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why the gates are important.

We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44

A Sumter County resident, who is unhappy with all of the traffic, recalls that Gary Morse once promised that The Villages wouldn’t extend beyond State Road 44.

Photos