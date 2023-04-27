Burglar snatches $60,000 in Jamaican currency from home in The Villages

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in the search for a burglar who snatched $60,000 in Jamaican currency from a home in The Villages.

The burglar pried open a back window shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Magrath Way in the Village of Sabal Chase.

Once inside the residence, the suspect was captured on a video camera walking through the living room wearing blue latex gloves which he used to cover his face. He removed approximately $60,000 in Jamaican currency (valued at approximately $390 in U.S. dollars) as well as miscellaneous jewelry items from a suitcase in the residence, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Prevatt at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Feference case number 2500.