Copper wire thief jailed after failure to make restitution to local company

By Staff Report
Michelle Starkweather
A convicted copper wire thief has been jailed after her failure to make restitution to a local company.

Michelle Dawn Starkweather, 50 of Ocklawaha, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple probation violations.

She had been convicted in the 2021 theft of $5,000 worth of copper wire from Galaxy Home Solutions in Wildwood.

As part of her probation, she was required to begin paying restitution to Galaxy Home Solutions, but she failed to do so.

In addition, her probation required her to look for work, and a base requirement was to fill out 10 job applications per week. Documents on file in Sumter County Court indicated she failed to meet that requirement.

