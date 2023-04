Dr. Gabe Mirkin will speak at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1 to the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club on “Bicycle Training to Ride Faster and Prolong Your Life” at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

You don’t have to be a club member to attend, but you must have a Villages ID.

Mirkin, a longtime bicyclist, will discuss the benefits of interval training, recovery time and secrets to avoiding injury.