I remember when there were only 30,000 people in Sumter County

To the Editor:

We have been living here since 1987. I worked for the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce shortly after moving here. There were less than 30,000 people living in Sumter County at that time. It WAS wonderful! We moved here from Pinellas County. We lived there since the 1950s. Unfortunately, it suffered from the same GROWTH SPURT that Sumter County has. Let’s move to the country. YEAH, NOT THE COUNTRY NOW. About the washboard roads? County Road 476 has not been redone since we have been here. Can you say WASHBOARD? And yes, our county commissioners have forgotten the easy going life style that we have all enjoyed here. THEY DO NOT CARE. Where do they live now? That would be a good question to ask them at one of their meetings. SO, the bottom line is … if you don’t like it, go back to where you lived before. HA! Not on your tin type. It is even worse now in Pinellas County.

Carolyn Weiher

Sumter County