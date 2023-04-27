83.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Suspended driver arrested on felony charge after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Tracy Bernard
Tracy Bernard

A woman with a suspended driver’s license was arrested on a felony charge after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Tracy Ann Bernard, 36, of Leesburg was driving a black Chevrolet Suburban at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Lakeview Street when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a license that was suspended in March 2022, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Bernard has had four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Those convictions were in 2006, twice in 2013 and in 2014.

Due to the previous convictions, Bernard was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

