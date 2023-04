To the Editor:

The Letter to the Editor complaining about The Villages “south of 44” to me seems short-sighted and selfish. Though some don’t like the size or the traffic, there are many opportunities in Florida to move. The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size. Forbes rates The Villages as one of the best economies in the nation. It benefits retirees and employees alike.

Stephen Hunkele

Village of Monarch Grove