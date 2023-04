A visitor to The Villages is planning to return after getting a lucky hole-in-one.

Danielle Legault was visiting her brother John Mark when she scored the lucky ace at Hole #4 at the Havana Championship Golf Course.

She is a novice golfer, having taken up the sport only two years ago.

After getting the hole-in-one, Legault promised she would be returning to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

