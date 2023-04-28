Bond forfeited by Water Oaker who skipped court after alleged theft at Publix

A Water Oaker has forfeited her bond after skipping a court date in connection with the alleged theft of nearly $500 in groceries last month at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 71-year-old Arlene Franckewitz, who lives in the 55+ manufactured home community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. She had been due Tuesday in Lake County Court to answer to a charge of theft. She never showed up.

The Alabama native was arrested March 23 after allegedly tucking $499.50 worth of groceries into reusable shopping bags and leaving the grocery store at La Plaza Grande without paying for the items. She had been free on $500 bond.

She was originally due for arraignment on April 11, but she won a delay until this past Tuesday after sending a letter of desperation to the judge on the eve of her original court date:

“My name is Arlene Franckewitz and I am 71 years old. I have an arraignment at 8 a.m tomorrow. I have tried to find a ride, as my son stole my car and blew the engine, to no avail. The bus does not even run that early.”

Her son, 44-year-old James Franckewitz, who lives with her in Water Oak, was arrested on drug charges in 2020 in The Villages. He was placed on probation, but was arrested again in 2021 after violating his probation.

His mother remained at large as of Friday evening.