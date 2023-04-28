65 F
The Villages
Friday, April 28, 2023
Couple from The Villages killed when their plane crashes in Georgia

By Staff Report

A husband and wife who split their time between The Villages and Michigan were killed when their plane crashed in Georgia.

Robert and Sandra Denton flew out of Leesburg on Wednesday and their plane crashed that afternoon near Watkinsville, Ga.

Michigan television station WWTV/WWUP-TV 9&10 News reported that the Oconee County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office said that the couple had been destined for Barrow County, Ga. Both Robert and Sandra Denton were described as “seasoned pilots.”

Sandra and Robert Denton
Sandra and Robert Denton

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Oconee County sheriff’s deputies have turned the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board.

The couple owned a home since 2012 in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Robert Denton was 76 years old and studied at Wayne State University. Sandra Denton was 75.

Their primary home was in Williamsburg, Mich. and they also lived in Clare, Mich.

In a statement issued to the television station, the family said, “While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying. Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know.”

