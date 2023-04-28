To the Editor:

I see that the people to the south are also complaining about multi-modal lanes that are just an additional lane on the roadway. Several of us have been bringing up this issue with CDD 1 and DPM (District Property Management) for some time now. Here is a list of problems that occur when you design a roadway with a multi-modal lane next to the vehicle lane:

1. If the two lanes aren’t wide enough golf carts and vehicles crowd each other. For example, on Avenida Central the cart lane in one area is only 45 inches wide. This is way too narrow. The overall width of a cart is approximately 53 inches. On Avenida Central and other places carts have to either ride in the gutter, not a good idea, or cross the white dividing lane and creep into the vehicle lane.

2. Vehicles making a right turn have to cross the cart lane. This is very confusing to both the vehicle and cart drivers. Most times neither knows who has the right-of-way. And even if they do, they get in a hurry and ignore following the proper procedures.

3. If a cart has to make a left turn, they have to merge into the vehicle lane. This is often times very hazardous during busy traffic times. Carts should be doing 20 mph and vehicles should be doing 30 mph. Too often vehicles are doing 35 or 40 mph so merging is very dangerous.

4. If you are exiting a Village to make a left turn you have to cross 4 lanes of traffic (2 cart lanes and 2 vehicle lanes). During busy times this can be very dangerous.

Bottom line is, putting a multi-modal lane on a busy roadway is not a good idea. The Developer should listen to the community and stop building roads this way. On busy roads there needs to be an off-road multi-modal path for golf carts. There needs to be tunnels, bridges, lights, etc. to get golf carts, bicycles, and pedestrians across the busy roads. The counties (Sumter, Marion, and Lake) should work with The Village Districts to correct lanes that are too narrow and get off-road multi-modal paths along the busy roads.

Kenneth Mann

Village of De La Vista West