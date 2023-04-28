Habitual offender arrested after running stop sign in Village of St. Catherine

A habitual traffic offender was arrested after a running a stop in the Village of St. Catherine.

Franciso Heriberto Ramos, 52, of Coleman, was driving a tan Mercury Grand Marquis at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and ran a stop sign while turning onto Meggison Road when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. During a traffic stop at Roudell Way and Coker Court, Ramos admitted his license has been suspended due to a previous drunk driving conviction, according to an arrest report.

The deputy ran a computer check and found that Ramos’ license had been revoked for five years in 2019 for the DUI conviction. In 2022, he was classified as a habitual offender.

The native of Mexico was arrested on a felony charge of driving while a habitual offender. He was issued a written warning for running a stop sign and for the seatbelt violation.

Ramos was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.