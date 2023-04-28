70.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 28, 2023
La Hacienda Recreation Center billiards room to be closed for two weeks

By Staff Report

The La Hacienda Recreation Center Hustler’s Billiards Room will be closed for maintenance Monday, May 1 through Sunday, May 14.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact La Hacienda Recreation Center at (352) 753-1716.

More Headlines

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A message for residents of The Villages

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a response for Villagers who believe that Sumter County residents should be grateful for the explosive growth of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size.

I remember when there were only 30,000 people in Sumter County

A reader remembers when there were only 30,000 people in Sumter County. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Gates provide a false sense of security

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes that the gates provide a false sense of security, but that’s still worth something. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can go back to Peachtree City

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, invites an official who supports golf cart registration to return to her former home in Peachtree City, Ga.

