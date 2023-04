To the Editor:

The gates in The Villages are to slow down/stop vehicles so that golf carts can cross the roads. My husband and I were trying to cross the road where a gate was down and there was a temporary stop sign put out for the vehicles to stop. We were almost struck (and would have been seriously injured) by a large work van who ignored the stop sign.

The golf cart drivers in The Villages NEED those gates.

Judy Wilson

Village of Hacienda