Friday, April 28, 2023
The Villages could become a suburb of Orlando

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The more people and population brings more strange folks. The Developer wants The Villages to become a suburb of Orlando, given the expansion of The Villages.

Bill Kortum
Village of Mallory Square

 

