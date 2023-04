The April Car Club Showcase will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Brownwood Paddock Square, immediately following the Farmers Market.

Each club is given a section and will display up to 24 cars from their club.

Clubs to be featured are:

The Villages Vettes Corvette Club

The Villages British Motoring Club

The Villages M Benz Club

The Villages Vintage Car Club

The Villages Chrysler Convertible Club

The Villages Motor Racing Fan Car Club

The Model A Restorers Club