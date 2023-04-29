74.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Former Beef O’Brady’s employee sentenced in theft of check from restaurant

By Staff Report
Rion Jamal Singleton

A former Beef O’Brady’s employee has been sentenced in the theft of a check from the restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, pleaded no contest to charges of grand theft and fraud this past week in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

This past September, Singleton took a pre-signed check from the restaurant. Singleton made the check out to himself in the amount of $900 and made a mobile deposit into his Chase Bank account.

Singleton is an acquaintance of 31-year-old Calvin Collier, a former employee of Beef O’Brady’s, arrested this past week for his role in cashing $19,000 in stolen checks from the restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza.

Singleton was allowed to enter into a pre-trial prevention contract this past September in connection with another grand theft charge involving a check. In that case, Singleton cashed a $1,376 check from food supplier Cheney Brothers Inc. at the 7 Star convenience store in Leesburg.

