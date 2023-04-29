84 F
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Golfers encouraged to sign up for Sheriff Farmer’s annual tourney

By Staff Report

Golfers are encouraged to sign up for Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s annual tournament.

The 24th annual event will be held June 3 at Tierra Del Sol Championship Golf Course in The Villages.

The registration is $98 per golfer and includes lunch. You can download the registration form at this link: 2023 Player Registration Form

If you are interested in sponsoring this event, playing in the tournament or making a monetary donation you can contact Capt. Robert Siemer or Theresa Cooper at 352-689-4600 or by email at [email protected].
All proceeds benefit the children by supporting several programs such as:

• College scholarships for high school students
The Athletic Clubs such as Dixie Youth League, Pop Warner, Soccer Leagues and Soft
Ball for boys and girls
Cops & Kids Day in several different communities in Sumter County
Project Graduation and other school-related clubs
Science Fair for Sumter County Middle & High Schools
Positive Behavior Support Program through the Sumter County Schools
Teen Explorer Program

