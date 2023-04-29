Judson Cauthen Spence Jr.

Judson (Jud) Cauthen Spence, Jr. died April 19, 2023 under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages Hospital from complications of COPD.

He leaves his wife of 33 years, Linda (Gaver) Spence; daughter, Jennifer (Darryl Seamans); son, Judson III; granddaughters Rebekah and Emily; grandson Ben; brothers E. Lee and Patrick; sister Merrily (Tony Borowiecki); Uncle Bobbie and Aunt Bonnie Truett, Aunt Lou Truett, several cousins, in-laws and numerous friends around the world.

He was born April 10, 1944 in Thomasville, GA as the eldest child of Col. Judson C., Sr. and Mary Truett Spence, and would have been a native Floridian had his mother not gone to visit her mother in Georgia at that time. Both parents pre-deceased him, as did an infant grandson, John Henry Seamans.

His father was a career Army officer and the family lived at posts around the world including France, Germany, Viet Nam, Ft. Benning, and Charleston, among others. He was a graduate of the Orleans-American High School in Orleans, France and maintained contact with numerous US Army BRATS until his passing. Jud served in both the Florida Army National Guard and the US Army Reserve.

He graduated Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science, Criminology degree. He served on the Tallahassee Police Department; the Governor’s Security Force; Leon County Sheriff’s Office; Enforcement and Theft Bureau, Raleigh, NC; Lake County Vo-Tech; Eustis Police Department, Leesburg Police Department; and Jacksonville Beach Code Enforcement.

While living in Jacksonville Beach, he and Linda enjoyed sailing the St Johns River, the Intracoastal Waterway and occasionally offshore to the Bahamas or Charleston. He appreciated good works of art and the finer things in life, a trait he developed through his mother. Jud was highly intelligent and a good conversationalist with a great sense of humor focusing mostly on puns; was an avid reader, and a sharp dresser. On formal occasions, his suits would be accented by his numerous hand-tied bow ties while his more casual attire was the vibrantly colored tropical print shirts hand-made by his beloved wife. He spent his final 16 years in Summerfield, FL enjoying retirement and dabbling in ceramic pottery with a private studio and kiln on their property.

A Life Celebration service will be held May 20, 2023, 11:00 at the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, 16303 SE 137th Ct, Weirsdale, FL 32195. Bright colored attire is requested. A reception will follow on-site.