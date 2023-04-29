84 F
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Lady Lake man jailed without bond after violating his probation

By Staff Report
Ethan Curry
Ethan Curry

A Lady Lake man has been jailed without bond after violating his probation.

Ethan Curry, 22, was being held over the weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on warrants charging him with violating his probation for convictions on fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

He had been arrested in 2021 after trying to out run Lady Lake police while he was riding a moped without a license plate. He was found to be in possession of drug equipment.

Curry was jailed earlier that year when he was caught riding a dirt bike which did not have a headlight or taillight.

Curry had been arrested in 2019 after he was caught after hours in a park in Sumter County.

