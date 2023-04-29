Sumter County residents encouraged to set up their Smart911 profiles

The more information 911 telecommunicators and emergency services personnel have in advance of an emergency, the better they can provide the necessary and specific aid to those in distress. Smart911 is one tool emergency services personnel use with emergency calls. With Sunday, April 30, being Smart911 Day, it’s important to recognize the ability citizens can play in improving life- saving emergencies by updating their safety profile through Smart911.

Smart911 provides 911 telecommunicators your profile so that they can help you faster in an emergency and for those with special needs, it aids in planning for local states of emergency. When the citizen’s profile is complete, a call from a phone registered with that individual allows the 911 system to recognize the caller and automatically display the detailed profile on the call- taker’s screen.

Your safety profile includes information about you or anyone in your household. Information can include details about all members of the household, all phone numbers (mobile, landline or VOIP) and all addresses including home, work and even vacation homes. Users can also add details about medical conditions, medications, vehicles, pets and even emergency contacts.

Sumter County residents can go to https://smart911.com to setup their Smart911 profile today.