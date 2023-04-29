To the Editor:

Having lived here for a year now after moving from Cape Cod, it has been great! The Villages offers so many great opportunities to live life to the fullest! I’ve lived in upstate New York, Houston, Texas and Cape Cod and The Villages is as close to utopia as you can get. The weather and the location are wonderful. This great community has so much to offer and if you’re not enjoying everything it has to offer, then shame on you. Sure it’s not perfect, but hey nothing ever is. Look for the good in people and make the best of it. I thank God every day for the blessings we have and don’t give the negative naysayers the power to rain on my parade. If you look hard enough you’ll find something to complain about, but the reality is to focus on the greatness we enjoy here in this wonderful community we live in.

We’re very fortunate that Harold Schwartz not only had the vision, but also the wisdom to create as close to paradise as The Villages has become. That vision and wisdom continues to flourish because of his legacy and his family continues that dream. I applaud the family on continuing that dream and fulfilling many of our dreams. They should reap the rewards for all their risks and be rewarded, just as we do. Create your own utopia. The journey to perfection is riddled with hard work, risks, sleepless nights, and you may not find perfection but you may find excellence along the way. The Villages is the closest thing to perfection you can achieve. Heck, if you can’t have perfection, I’ll take excellence any day over mediocre. What about you? Reflect on yourself and be self aware.

George Campa

Village of Chatham