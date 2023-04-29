To the Editor:

There is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages. The remaining areas of this county seem to be treated like forgotten stepchildren and we do not seem to count. Having lived in Florida since 1944, I am appalled at the way the Yankees move here and destroy a beautiful way of life with their determination to make Florida look like the north that they left. Roundabouts and golf courses in every community along with all their golf carts and arrogant attitude. Funny how the majority of arrests come from The Villages. They should be so very proud of how they have destroyed our serenity and shoved nature into cramped quarters. Some even think it is cute to feed the gators etc. Some even complain because the animal shelter is so far away from them but then they do not want the noise in their Village. Isn’t it amazing how they think they are above the rest of us? LOL. When in Rome, do as the Romans do not be so arrogant and stop treating the local (olde timers) like intruders. We were here first! You are the intruder!

Suzy Hackett

Lake Panasoffkee