Villager facing pending DUI lands back behind bars

A Villager facing a pending drunk driving charge after crashing his SUV in December landed back behind bars Saturday after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 66, of the Village of Bonita, was booked Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was being held without bond as his arrest was considered a violation of his probation.

It’s the latest trip to the jail for the oral surgeon who studied at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry.

Earlier this year, Messerschmidt, a former resident of the Village of Poinciana, was sentenced in a child mentoring case in which he apparently developed an infatuation on the mother of the child he was supposed to be mentoring through the Dads for a Day program. When she rebuffed the then-married Villager, the woman came home and her found clothes had been scattered on the back steps of her residence. Her iMac computer was on the floor of the kitchen with the screen shattered, the arrest report said. Messerschmidt was ordered to seek mental health counseling, placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. He and his wife divorced after his arrest.

Prior to sentencing, he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after crashing his SUV.

He was involved in the accident in the wee hours Dec. 17 on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When a trooper went to interview Messerschmidt at the emergency room, it appeared as if he had been drinking. He failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .105 and .100 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. At the time, Messerschmidt had been free on bond in the child mentoring case. His bond was later revoked.