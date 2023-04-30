Drivers should never flee the scene of an accident

With another elderly Villager arrested in another hit-and-run accident with devastating consequences for a fellow resident, we feel compelled to remind readers about the absolute necessity of staying at the scene of a crash.

This past week, 95-year-old Elinor Levitt was taken into custody on a warrant charging her with leaving the scene of a crash in December. Levitt’s car allegedly hit a golf cart whose driver had gone to collect her mail at the postal station. That Villager suffered terrible injuries.

If involved in a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol advises you stay at the scene, call for help and follow these steps:

• Make sure you and any passengers are OK. Remain calm.

• If possible, move to the side of the road. Remove your keys if you get out of your vehicle, move off the roadway, and stay in a safe area.

• Check on others involved. Call 911 if anyone might be injured or a vehicle is inoperable.

• If there are no injuries or major property damage, gather information. Get the name, driver license, insurance and tag information from the other driver(s). Take photos of the vehicles and information if you can’t write it down and then file a report online.

• Most importantly, always stay at the scene. Leaving the scene of a crash will only make matters worse. Staying at the scene will not only spare a driver significant legal penalties, but it may save a life.