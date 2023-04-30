76.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 30, 2023
type here...

Drivers should never flee the scene of an accident

By Villages-News Editorial

With another elderly Villager arrested in another hit-and-run accident with devastating consequences for a fellow resident, we feel compelled to remind readers about the absolute necessity of staying at the scene of a crash.

This past week, 95-year-old Elinor Levitt was taken into custody on a warrant charging her with leaving the scene of a crash in December. Levitt’s car allegedly hit a golf cart whose driver had gone to collect her mail at the postal station. That Villager suffered terrible injuries.

If involved in a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol advises you stay at the scene, call for help and follow these steps:

Make sure you and any passengers are OK. Remain calm.

If possible, move to the side of the road. Remove your keys if you get out of your vehicle, move off the roadway, and stay in a safe area.

Check on others involved. Call 911 if anyone might be injured or a vehicle is inoperable.

If there are no injuries or major property damage, gather information. Get the name, driver license, insurance and tag information from the other driver(s). Take photos of the vehicles and information if you can’t write it down and then file a report online.

Most importantly, always stay at the scene. Leaving the scene of a crash will only make matters worse. Staying at the scene will not only spare a driver significant legal penalties, but it may save a life.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages.

The Villages is as close to utopia as you can get

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that The Villages is as close to utopia as you can get.

Complaining Villagers take the cake

A Summerfield resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that complaining Villagers take the cake.

The gates serve a purpose

A Village of Hacienda resident recalls a recent close call and reminds her fellow residents that the gates serve a purpose.

The Villages could become a suburb of Orlando

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident expresses his concern that The Villages could end up as a suburb of Orlando.

Photos